The Morning Sports Briefing

GAA

This year’s GAA football All Stars were announced this morning with All-Ireland champions Dublin dominating the selection with six players.

But while Dean Rock and Jonny Cooper picked up their first awards, their was no room on the team for centre back Cian O’Sullivan. In goal, Mayo’s David Clarke got the nod after a fine season - despite being dropped for the All-Ireland final replay. Michael Quinlivan becomes Tipperary’s second ever All Star footballer.

Rugby

The Irish rugby team to play New Zealand will be named later today, and Irish Times rugby correspondent Gerry Thornley has this morning named his expected XV. He sees Joe Schmidt sticking with his tried and trusted lieutenants, that means Rob Kearney is expected to start at fullback, with Jared Payne and Robbie Henshaw resuming their centre partnership.

Soccer

Leicester’s winning run in the Champions League came to an end last night while Tottenham suffered another defeat at Wembley to hamper their hopes of qualification.

The Premier League title holders would have reached the last 16 with a fourth successive victory in the competition, but a 0-0 draw in Copenhagen means Claudio Ranieri’s side have a five-point advantage over the third-placed Danes with two games remaining.

Tottenham’s chances of claiming a top-two berth in Group E were dented by another loss in their adopted Champions League home of Wembley - losing out 1-0 to Bayer Leverkusen.

Tonight Dundalk are in Europa League action, away to Zenit St Petersburg, manager Stephen Kenny insists he will be putting his team on the front foot - and in search of a famous result.

Baseball

The Chicago Cubs shed themselves of the “Curse of the Billy Goat” and ended a 108-year wait for a World Series title by beating the Cleveland Indians late last night in a thrilling Game Seven classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Columnists

In his column this morning Shane Lowry explains how security concerns forced his hand in his decision not to play in this week’s Turkish Airlines Open.

While Sonia O’Sullivan writes about playing her very first round of golf.

“The strange thing is that despite all these years of running around golf courses I had never actually played golf.”

What to watch out for

The Turkish Airlines Open gets underway today, with Padraig Harrington the sole Irishman involved.

Sky Sports 4, 9am-2pm

Dundalk’s match against Zenit kicks-off at 6pm.

eir Sport 1 from 5.30pm

While also in Europa League action tonight, Manchester United travel to play Fenerbahce.

BT Sport 3 from 5.30pm