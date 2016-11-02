The Morning Sports Briefing

Soccer

Manchester City last night came of age, securing one of the club’s most famous results in beating Barcelona 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side came back from an early Lionel Messi goal, two weeks after losing 4-0 to the same opposition. Ilkay Gundogan began the comeback as well as popping in their third goal and, in between, Kevin De Bruyne scored with a sumptuous free-kick. Without a doubt City’s greatest Champions League result yet.

Meanwhile in Group C, Moussa Dembele’s second-half penalty gave Celtic a 1-1 draw at Borussia Monchengladbach - keeping the Hoops’ Champions League hopes alive.

Also in action last night, Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Ludogorets means that for a 17th year in succession, their Champions League campaign will extend into the new year.

Rugby

According to Ulster director of rugby, Les Kiss - Paddy Jackson should be still available to play for Ireland in this month’s international series despite both he and (currently injured) fellow Ulster squad member Stuart Olding having been questioned by the Police Service of Northern Ireland in relation to alleged sex offences.

The Ulster outhalf was left out of the 27-man Ireland squad that travelled to Chicago for the game against New Zealand on Saturday, for what were described as “personal reasons”.

Ahead of that match, Gordon D’Arcy writes this morning of how the 2013 defeat to the All Blacks still hurts. His advice:

“For 95 per cent of that game we were not dimmed by their aura. Bad judgements in the face of incredible pressure told. They knew it was their last chance so they went for it. But there is a template to beating them. Forget the jersey. Play the game.”

GAA

While Sean Moran’s column reflects on the GAA All Stars, which after 45 years are still going strong. Within little more than 24 hours the identity of the 2016 GAA/GPA football All Stars will be known.

He explains how over the years the Gaelic games’ awards scheme became the most iconic in Irish sport.