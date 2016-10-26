The Morning Sports Briefing

Gordon D’Arcy: Provinces still in the fight

In his column today Gordon D’Arcy has paid tribute to the mental strength displayed by the provinces in Europe last weekend, something which will be key when taking on the All Blacks in Chicago next month.

There were wins for Ulster and Connacht as well as Munster’s emotionally-charged victory over Glasgow and Leinster’s bonus point defeat in Montpellier - and D’Arcy believes those results highlighted how all four sides are in a good place psychologically.

He writes: “I am not saying an Irish side is going to win the Champions Cup this season. I’m not even saying the provinces will make the knockout stages. December, and its many punishing battles will tell us that, but they are all back on the competitive track. They are all still in the fight.”

He also suggests the Leinster midfield which shone in defeat in France should be the one starting at Soldier Field: “After Ringrose’s excellence in the past few weeks he has put forward a case to partner Henshaw for Ireland at some stage in November.”

Joe Schmidt is to announce a squad for that Test match today, with Iain Henderson and Keith Earls likely to miss out due to injury and suspension respectively.

John Delaney leaves OCI role

Elsewhere John Delaney stepped down from his role as second vice president of the OCI last night, and the FAI chief has said he is confident an investigation will find he had no involvement in ticketing arrangements for Rio.

Manchester derby

Manchester United look to bounce back from last Sunday’s thrashing at Chelsea tonight when they take on neighbours City - who are without a win in five games - in the League Cup at Old Trafford.

Last night Liverpool progressed to the last-eight of the competition after a 2-1 win over Spurs, with Arsenal, Newcastle, Hull and Leeds also through.