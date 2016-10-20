The Morning Sports Briefing

Soccer

A Lionel Messi hat-trick made for a torrid return to the Camp Nou for Pep Guardiola - as his Manchester City team were beaten 4-0 last night by Barcelona.

Guardiola made the headline decision to omit Sergio Agüero from the starting XI, and although his team did create a number of chances they were wasteful, against the most ruthless of opponents.

Celtic’s hopes of a Europa League place beyond Christmas were dealt a blow as they were beaten 2-0 by Borussia Mönchengladbach at home. While Arsenal cruised past the challenge of Ludogorets - with Mesut Özil scoring a second half hat-trick in a 6-0 win at the Emirates.

Dundalk face their biggest challenge yet tonight, with Zenit St Petersburg coming to Tallaght for their latest Europa League group game. And Lilywhites boss Stephen Kenny is not letting any injury worries undermine his positive attitude going into the encounter.

Rugby

Munster confirmed yesterday that they will go ahead with their European Champions Cup match against Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park on Saturday. Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus must plan for Glasgow game in the midst of widespread grief at the sudden death of Anthony Foley.

“It’s difficult, everyone knows it’s difficult. I know the players had so much respect for him that they are trying to get on with it and trying to do the job the way we think and the way they know Anthony would want us to go on with it.”

GAA

St Jude’s last night advanced to the semi-finals of the Dublin Senior Football Championship after they defeated Kilmacud Crokes by three points at Parnell Park. Crokes had knocked out reigning All-Ireland champions Ballyboden in the previous round.

GAA director general Páraic Duffy has made some changes to his proposed reform of the All-Ireland football championship, which includes sharing quarter-final round robin ties between Croke Park and other county grounds.

Golf

Shane Lowry writes this morning about his new putting grip and how it is a major change for him.

“I have been putting cross-handed for nine years and had been getting frustrated of late with failing to hole out putts when it mattered most. I needed a change.”

What to watch out for

Dundalk versus Zenit kicks off at 8.05pm.

eir Sport 1 from 7.30pm

While also in Europa League action tonight, Manchester United host Fenerbahce.

BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm

The Portuguese Masters begins today in Vilamoura, with Padraig Harrington, Paul Dunne and Michael Hoey in action.

Sky Sports 4, 11.30am-1.30pm, 3pm-6pm