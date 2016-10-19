The Morning Sports Briefing

Leicester City maintained their 100 per cent Champions League record with a 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen last night, which leaves them top of their group at the half way stage.

Riyad Mahrez struck on the 40 minute mark for the only goal of the game at the King Power Stadium, meaning the reigning Premier League champions have yet to conceded in the competition.

While in Germany Hugo Lloris thwarted Bayer Leverkusen’s onslaught to give Tottenham a fortunate point from their trip to the Bay Arena.

Anthony Foley, the late Munster rugby head coach, died of acute pulmonary oedema caused by heart disease, the French coroner’s report issued on Tuesday concluded.

Pulmonary oedema means that excess fluid collects in numerous air sacks in the lungs, making it difficult to breathe.

In his column this morning Gordon D’Arcy explains that Axel taught a new generation the Munster way.

“With Anthony’s tragic passing Munster have lost a piece of themselves they can never replace. The culture he helped create yielded victories in southern France that had previously been 50-point trouncings. That came from Foley, from Shannon and the AIL.”

Munster will confirm later today whether they intend to go ahead with Saturday’s Champions Cup encounter with Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park.

Meanwhile, Rugby players and the IRFU are finding it more difficult to buy insurance as premium costs have begun to soar because of concussion.

The IRFU has declined to comment on whether the concussion issue was responsible for a €500,000 hike in costs, but as rugby knows head injuries are the most commonly recorded injury and concussion one of the most common reasons for player retirement with 72 per cent of concussions coming in the tackle area.

Last Monday night Dundalk closed in a third consecutive Airtricity League title, although only 500 supporters turned out to watch them. The title is on the line and nobody’s watching.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmet Malone explains that it is not unreasonable to surmise there would have been more Irish in Anfield on Monday night than there were in Longford and Inchicore combined.

What to watch out for

In Champions League action tonight, Celtic host Borussia Monchengladbach (eir Sport 1 from 7pm).

Barcelona welcome back Pep Guardiola, and his Manchester City team to the Nou Camp. (RTE 2 from 7.30pm)

While Arsenal will expect three points from their encounter with Ludogorets (eir Sport 2 from 7.40pm).

Munster are holding a press conference at 1.30pm in Limerick.