The Morning Sports Briefing

Soccer

Manchester United last night held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in Anfield, with the much-anticipated first encounter of the season between the two Premier League giants failing to live up to expectations.

In a template José Mourinho performance United dug in and kept chances to a minimum against a Liverpool side who were unable to exploit their dominance in possession. The visitor’s 35 per cent possession total was their lowest recorded in Premier League history.

In tandem with Cork City losing 3-1 at St Patrick’s Athletic last night, Dundalk’s 3-0 away win at Longford moves them seven points clear at the top of the Airtricity League Premier Division table.

Rugby

Gerry Thornley writes this morning on the aftermath of Munster coach Anthony Foley’s sudden, tragic death.

“They’ve been down and out, and written off, so many times, but they kept coming back... This has been their most heartbreaking loss for sure. But Anthony Foley’s legacy will live on forever.”

Dan Carter will not face any sanction for doping after being cleared of any wrong doing by a French Rugby Federation investigation, according to reports in France.

Carter was questioned last week along with Racing teammates Joe Rokocoko and Juan Imhoff after all three tested positive for corticosteroids following last season’s Top 14 final.

GAA

Dublin are unlikely have to defender Rory O’Carroll back on board for the 2017 championship, according to his Dublin and Kilmacud Crokes team mate Paul Mannion. The fullback missed out on this year’s All-Ireland triumph, away travelling for the year, and he is expected to remain in his current residence in New Zealand for the near future.

What to watch out for

Bayer Leverkusen host Tottenham in the Champions League tonight.

TV3 from 7.30pm

Also kicking off at 7.45pm, Leicester look to make it three wins from three in Europe against FC Copenhagen.

eir Sport 1 from 7pm