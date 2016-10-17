The Morning Sports Briefing

Liam Toland leads tributes to Anthony Foley, Ulster well beaten in Bordeaux, The Gooch inspires Dr Crokes to Keffy SFC win and Thurles Sarsfields win in memory of The Rattler

Munster fans pay tribute to Anthony Foley outside Thomond Park. Photograph: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

Munster fans pay tribute to Anthony Foley outside Thomond Park. Photograph: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

 

Death of Anthony Foley

Tributes have been pouring in for Irish rugby legend Anthony Foley, who was found dead in the Munster team hotel before yesterdays ultimately postponed Champions Cup fixture against Racing 92 in Paris.

Foley, aged 42, made 62 appearances for Ireland and earned more than 200 caps for his province - lifting the European Cup in 2006 as Munster finally scratched their continental itch against Biarritz in Cardiff.

Among those paying tribute to the life of a colossal figure is his old friend and sparring partner, Liam Toland: “But his ability to render what most of us complicate into the simplest, clearest, concise form of brilliance was his greatest gift, his greatest intelligence...

“In 2006 I was in Montevideo in Uruguay coaching Lansdowne when thousands of miles away Axel lifted that European trophy that eluded so many Munster greats.

“I was as proud and as happy as I’ve ever been when it was he who lifted it. For he, Anthony ‘Axel’ Foley, was everything you’d want your son, your brother, your father to be.”

Meanwhile Gerry Thornley writes Foley, a product of St Munchin’s and Shannon, was “born to play, and born to lead.”

The news broke during the first half of Ulster’s opening Champions Cup clash with Bordeaux, with Les Kiss’s side gassing late on as they were beaten 28-13 by Ian Madigan’s new team.

The Gooch inspires Dr Crokes

Elsewhere Dr Crokes reclaimed the Kerry SFC title thanks to a Colm Cooper-inspired win over Kenmare yesterday. In Donegal Michael Murphy led his Glenswilly side to an upset victory over Kilcar, while Carbery Rangers secured a maiden Cork SFC title with a win over Ballincollig.

Thurles Sarsfield win it for The Rattler

In hurling new county boss Davy Fitzgerald watched Oulart-The-Ballard defend their Wexford title, while Thurles Sarsfields won the Tipperary SHC for a 35th time in memory of Mickey ‘The Rattler’ Byrne who died earlier in the day aged 93.

