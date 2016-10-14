The Morning Sports Briefing

GAA

The draws for the football and hurling championships took place last night - with All-Ireland football champions Dublin starting their three-in-a-row bid against either Carlow or Wexford, while hurling champions Tipperary get underway against Cork in the Munster quarter-final.

Jim Gavin’s Dublin team will definitely not be facing Westmeath in a third Leinster final in a row. The Lake county are on the same side of the draw. On the opposite side is Kildare, Longford, Laois and Meath.

In Ulster Monaghan and Fermanagh get things underway in the preliminary round, In Connacht Mayo will need to overcome Sligo and then Galway before a possible final against Roscommon. While Cork and Kerry look set for a Munster final meeting if they can overcome Tipperary and Clare respectively.

In the hurling, if Tipp overcome the Rebels they face Waterford, while in the other semi-final Limerick play Clare. Dublin and Galway get the Leinster championship underway in the quarter-final. Davy Fitzgerald’s opening task as Wexford manager will come against one of the round robin teams. His second would be a semi-final against Kilkenny.

Rugby

Liam Toland thinks that ball control is the key factor for Pat Lam’s Connacht side in their Champions Cup opener with Toulouse this weekend.

“The key to success for Connacht is firstly how they manage their ball in contact and subsequently on the deck to limit Toulouse steals; and secondly, and probably more importantly, how they manage their defensive systems.”

Gerry Thornley meanwhile says that the Champions Cup is likely to be Anglo-French carve-up again this year with the odds against the Pro12 sides.

“Baby steps. For the moment, remaining in the hunt until and beyond the December back-to-back rounds will do.”

Soccer

Ronald Koeman has accused Ireland boss Martin O’Neill of ‘killing’ James McCarthy - the Everton manager is furious about the player’s heavy involvement in the recent World Cup qualifiers, having just been declared fit.

Golf

There was a strong start for the Irish contingent at the British Masters yesterday as Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry both shot opening 68s. That leaves them just two shots off the joint first round leaders.

What to watch out for

Shamrock Rovers look to eat into Dundalk’s lead at the top of the Airtricity League tonight in Tallaght.

RTE 2 from 7.30pm

It’s the second round of the Grove British Masters in London.

Sky Sports 4, 9am-5.30pm