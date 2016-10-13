The Morning Sports Briefing

Yesterday marked the end of an era as Kerry’s Marc Ó Sé retired from intercounty football - meaning next season will be the first since 1993 that no Ó Sé has featured on the Kerry team.

Aged 36, with 16 years, five All-Irelands, 10 Munster titles, three All Star awards and the 2007 Footballer of the Year gong among the honours to his name - he will go down as one of the greatest ever defenders. “An attacking corner back long before it was en vogue,” reflected Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice.

Munster’s James Cronin has been banned for four weeks after stamping on Leinster’s Jamison Gibson-Park during the two sides’ Pro12 clash at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Despite two disappointing qualifier performances since taking over in a caretaker capacity, the English FA are increasingly open to the idea of Gareth Southgate taking the England job on a full-time basis.

Southgate has impressed his employer with the manner in which he has approached the job since he was promoted from his usual position with the under-21s in the aftermath of Sam Allardyce’s departure.

Tyson Fury has vacated his WBO and WBA world heavyweight titles to deal with his “medical treatment and recovery” - he had already admitted to taking cocaine to deal with depression.

Meanwhile Sonia O’Sullivan gives her view on Lance Armstrong’s visit to Ireland in her column this morning, and how his story continues to fascinate.

“When I first heard he was coming to Dublin, I wondered what the reception might be, given there are some connections here with his undoing down through the years. So I’m not sure it will pass off as a quiet fireside chat, and if I was there, I wouldn’t be as comfortable posing for a photograph, like I was eight years ago.”