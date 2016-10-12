The Morning Sports Briefing

Soccer

Champions Dundalk took a huge step towards retaining their Airtricity League title last night at Oriel Park, beating second placed Cork City 2-1.

The in-form Daryl Horgan bagged both goals in a win that now extends their lead at the top of the table to four points.

England were last night held to a 0-0 draw by Slovenia in their World Cup qualifier game in Ljubljana. Their dropped captain Wayne Rooney was unable to provide any magic when he appeared off the bench for the final quarter, with goalkeeper Joe Hart proving the hero. A string of second half stops saving caretaker manager Gareth Southgate’s blushes.

It was also a disappointing night for Northern Ireland, beaten 2-0 by Germany, although Michael O’Neill’s team put in a battling performance and walked away with heads held high against the reigning World Champions.

GAA

Darragh Ó Sé has revealed his end of season football awards - he’s gone for seven Dubs and one Kerry man in his team of the year. While in his eyes Brian Fenton edges James McCarthy for the Footballer of the Year gong.

“Fenton lays up when he has to lay up, he goes for the green when he has to go for the green. Dublin will lose guys over the coming years but as long as he stays injury-free, they’ll have a huge asset in the middle of the pitch.”

Rugby

Gordon D’Arcy is this morning breaking down the current state of both Leinster and Munster ahead of their Champions Cup openers.

“The biggest difference at the Aviva, as everyone noticed, was Johnny Sexton. But it is not that simplistic. It is as much the options Munster players do not take as it is what Johnny does.”

Boxing

Meanwhile Tyson Fury faces being stripped of his licence at a meeting of the British Boxing Board of Control later today.

An expected ban (for a reported failed drugs test, and a later admission of taking cocaine) is likely to expedite confirmation of a fight between Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua for the newly-vacant world heavyweight titles.