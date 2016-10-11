The Morning Sports Briefing

Cavan unveil new manager, IRFU explain Trump hotel decision and what to watch out for

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Cavan have unveiled their new senior football manager. Photograph: Inpho

GAA

Mattie McGleenan was last night confirmed as the new Cavan senior football manager.

The former Tyrone player recently guided Scotstown to a second successive Monaghan SFC title - and will pick up the reigns from Terry Hyland who last year secured promotion to Division One of the league.

Rugby

In his column this morning Gerry Thornley insists that the Irish provinces will not be easy prey in the European Champions Cup this season.

“The competition, and Irish rugby, needs a resurgent Leinster. The signs have been moderately encouraging, but they are a work very much in progress, and given the memory of last season, only the next two weeks will really inform.”

The IRFU have explained that a limited choice of hotels in the city is the reason why the five-star Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago will provide refuge for the Ireland rugby squad ahead of the All Blacks game at Soldier Field on November 5th.

Soccer

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba scored the only goal of the game as France secured a crucial World Cup qualifying win over the Netherlands last night. The midfielder, who has desperately struggled for form so far in the Premier League, struck a swirling long-range shot after 30 minutes that left the Dutch goalkeeper with no chance.

England caretaker manager Gareth Southgate has taken the overdue decision to drop his captain Wayne Rooney for tonight’s trip to face Slovenia. Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson will lead out the team in his absence.

Golf

Tiger Woods’ long-awaited return to golf has been postponed until December. Woods, who hasn’t played a competitive round in 14 months after undergoing multiple procedures on a back injury - withdrew from the Safeway Open, the opening tournament of the PGA Tour’s wraparound 2016/2017 season, and also from next month’s Turkish Airlines Open.

UFC

Meanwhile Irish UFC star Conor McGregor has been fined €135,000 for his bottle-throwing altercation with Nate Diaz during a pre-fight press conference at UFC 202 in August.

What to watch out for

Northern Ireland are in World Cup qualifier action tonight against reigning champions Germany (Sky Sports 1), while all eyes will be on England’s trip to Slovenia after Wayne Rooney’s omission.

UTV from 7.15pm

Dundalk and Cork City’s top of the table Airtricity League clash kicks off at 7.05pm.

RTE 2 from 7pm

