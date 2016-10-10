The Morning Sports Briefing

James McClean struck twice in the second half to give Ireland a 3-1 World Cup Qualifier win over Moldova last night. The win continues Martin O’Neill’s team’s unbeaten run in qualifying, and following results elsewhere in the group last night, leaves Ireland in a strong early position to progress.

Having frustrated Ireland for large parts last Thursday, Georgia went one better and took a draw from their trip to Cardiff against Wales last night. While other top seed Austria also dropped points - losing 3-2 in Serbia.

According to Ken Early, Wes Hoolahan must remain the right now for Ireland if this positive start to the campaign is to continue.

“No other Irish player can be relied upon to produce the kind of instant through-ball with which Hoolahan cracked the Moldovan defence after just two minutes. No other Irish player would have played Hoolahan’s nutmeg pass to set Coleman away for the cross that led to the third goal.”

Diarmuid Connolly and Dean Rock were to the fore as their respective St Vincent’s and Ballymun teams overcame Na Fianna and St Brigid’s to advance in the Dublin senior football championship yesterday.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Skerries Harps, Castleknock and Raheny all advanced at the expense of Whitehall Colmcille, St Sylvester’s and Parnells respectively.

In Cork, Glen Rovers edged Erin’s Own to retain the senior hurling title - with Patrick Horgan slotting 0-12 along the way.

Meanwhile Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says that his team captain Seán Cavanagh will continue with the county team for another year - “I have no doubt you will see Seán Cavanagh playing for Tyrone next year.”