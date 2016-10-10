The Morning Sports Briefing

Ireland get the job done in Moldova, Connolly and Rock to the fore in Dublin SFC, and Sean Cavanagh set to give Tyrone another year

Updated: 16 minutes ago

James McClean scores his second goal against Moldova last night. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

James McClean scores his second goal against Moldova last night. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

James McClean struck twice in the second half to give Ireland a 3-1 World Cup Qualifier win over Moldova last night. The win continues Martin O’Neill’s team’s unbeaten run in qualifying, and following results elsewhere in the group last night, leaves Ireland in a strong early position to progress.

Having frustrated Ireland for large parts last Thursday, Georgia went one better and took a draw from their trip to Cardiff against Wales last night. While other top seed Austria also dropped points - losing 3-2 in Serbia.

According to Ken Early, Wes Hoolahan must remain the right now for Ireland if this positive start to the campaign is to continue.

“No other Irish player can be relied upon to produce the kind of instant through-ball with which Hoolahan cracked the Moldovan defence after just two minutes. No other Irish player would have played Hoolahan’s nutmeg pass to set Coleman away for the cross that led to the third goal.”

Diarmuid Connolly and Dean Rock were to the fore as their respective St Vincent’s and Ballymun teams overcame Na Fianna and St Brigid’s to advance in the Dublin senior football championship yesterday.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Skerries Harps, Castleknock and Raheny all advanced at the expense of Whitehall Colmcille, St Sylvester’s and Parnells respectively.

In Cork, Glen Rovers edged Erin’s Own to retain the senior hurling title - with Patrick Horgan slotting 0-12 along the way.

Meanwhile Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says that his team captain Seán Cavanagh will continue with the county team for another year - “I have no doubt you will see Seán Cavanagh playing for Tyrone next year.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.