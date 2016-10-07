The Morning Sports Briefing

Ireland 1 Georgia 0

It wasn’t pretty, but Ireland managed to get the job done against Georgia at Lansdowne Road last night to go joint top of Group D.

A lone Seamus Coleman goal in the 56th minute was enough for Ireland to take three points from a 2018 World Cup qualifier which resembled a bit of a horror show, according to Ken Early.

However it wasn’t without cost as Robbie Brady went off with a concussion after being knocked unconscious. He regained consciousness in the dressing room but was brought to hospital for tests and will almost certainly miss Sunday’s clash with Moldova while Jeff Hendrick will definitely sit it out with a suspension.

Also in Group D Serbia moved alongside Ireland with four points thanks to a 3-0 win away to Moldova while Austria and Wales are on the same mark after playing out a 2-2 draw.

Leinster v Munster

On to rugby and Liam Toland this morning look’s ahead to tomorrow’s Pro12 clash between Leinster and Munster where, he says, CJ Stander and Jamie Heaslip will be the key contest with the comparisons already beginning ahead of Ireland’s first Test against the All-Black.

Meanwhile Gerry Thornley speaks to Josh van der Flier about his rise through the ranks at Wesley College before breaking into the Leinster team and then the international side.

And tonight Connacht welcome Ulster to the Sportsground for the first inter-provincial clash of the season where the Westerners will be looking to turn the tables on their injury-hit visitors.

Hurling All-Stars

Finally to GAA and Tipperary’s All-Ireland hurling success has been duly rewarded with 15 nominations for the end of season All-Star awards.

Beaten semi-finalists Waterford had nine players nominated while just eight of the Kilkenny side make the list.