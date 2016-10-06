The Morning Sports Briefing

Ireland v Georgia

Ireland this evening take on Georgia in a 2018 World Cup qualifier at Lansdowne Road.

Martin O’Neill has called for more goals from midfield and a better retention of the ball as his side begin life after Robbie Keane following his retirement.

James McCarthy is expected to be fit enough to start in a game Ireland are expected to win after drawing with Serbia in their opening qualifier last month.

Rugby

The news from yesterday’s Champions Cup launch at the Convention Centre in Dublin is that matches are due to be shown on terrestrial television in Ireland from 2019.

The last live game on Irish terrestrial television was RTE’s coverage of the 2006 final between Munster and Biarritz.

World Rugby are poised to alter the three-year residency loophole that allows Ireland naturalise foreign players.

Meanwhile, in the first of his new rugby statistics columns, John O’Sullivan looks at the importance of place-kicking in the clash between Leinster and Munster this weekend.

Shane Lowry

Also in today’s pages, Shane Lowry looks ahead to a busy autumn schedule which begins with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this morning. The Offaly golfer says he is determined to make the 2018 Ryder Cup team after being forced to watch last week’s events from home.

Sonia O’Sullivan

Meanwhile Sonia O’Sullivan writes about the constant battle for all athletes to stay motivated. It’s not about the race or the time anymore, she says, it’s about finding the energy.

GAA

Finally, Dublin and Mayo unsurprisingly dominate the GAA All-Star nominations with the All-Ireland finalists accounting for 22 (11 each) of the 45 spots.

The next best represented counties are Tyrone (six) and Tipperary (five), with beaten semi-finalists and Munster champions Kerry receiving just four nominations.