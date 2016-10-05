The Morning Sports Briefing

Darragh Ó Sé

First to GAA and today Darragh Ó’Sé has his say on last Saturday’s All-Ireland final. The former Kerry player praises the huge spirit in the Dublin camp saying that they were tested to the pin of their collar in the semi-final, final and the replay but they managed to come through.

“You’d love them to be shooting without tightening up, as if they’re just taking part in a training drill. That’s what Costello looked like to me when he came on,” he writes.

Gordon D’Arcy

On to rugby and Gordon D’Arcy this morning writes that “brutal rugby” is required between Munster and Leinster to live up to the tag of the biggest rivalry in Ireland.

“If one team overawes the other it is bad news. Irish rugby needs this to be a rivalry,” he says.

Soccer

On to soccer and Dundalk last night booked their place in the FAI Cup Final for a second year running after coming from behind to beat Derry City at the Brandywell.

Goals in both halves from Ronan Finn and Ciarán Kilduff were enough to complete a Lilywhites comeback and set up a replay of last year’s final against Cork City.

In international news Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane has bemoaned the national side’s lack of proficiency in retaining possession, ahead of Thursday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Georgia.

Keane says possession problems have plagued Irish football for years and that they must improve.

Meanwhile, James McClean spoke about his desire to nail down a starting place in the Ireland 11 as well as how he brushes off the constant criticism that comes his way when playing for Sunderland in England.

“If they’re booing you, I’m one of those people who just thinks to himself: ‘I’ll show you, you can boo but I’ll prove you wrong’,” McClean said.