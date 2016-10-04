The Morning Sports Briefing

Jim McGuinness says black card has to go, Padraig Harrington could captain Europe, injury worries for Martin O’Neill and Gerry Thornley on concussion in rugby

Lee Keegan is shown a black card during Mayo’s All-Ireland final replay defeat. Photograph: Inpho

Lee Keegan is shown a black card during Mayo’s All-Ireland final replay defeat. Photograph: Inpho

 

Jim McGuinness

In his column today Jim McGuinness looks back at the All-Ireland final replay epic in which Dublin edged Mayo 1-15 to 1-14, a match he believes provided a fitting end to the Championship.

He writes: “The 2016 All-Ireland finished on a worthy note, with a match that was far from unblemished but which contained plenty of wonderful moments and an atmosphere of sustained courage from both sides. The emotion was entirely real.”

However he believes the game was marred by the questionable black cards shown to Jonny Cooper and Lee Keegan - two of the best players on the field: “But the Lee Keegan decision proved without question that the black card is flawed.

“Eugene McGee, one of its architects, has said that it has cleaned up the game. In my opinion, the black card is ruining the game. You simply cannot have two of the best players in the sport leaving the game in an All-Ireland final - the biggest game of their lives - for what were, at best, fouls that merited free kicks.”

And McGuinness is definitive in his opinion of the black card: “It has to go.”

Harrington could captain Europe

Elsewhere Padraig Harrington is one of the favourites to captain Europe as they look to reclaim the Ryder Cup in 2018, with Thomas Bjorn also in the frame to lead the side in Paris.

O’Neill’s injury worries

Martin O’Neill has been dealt a number of injury blows ahead of this week’s World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Moldova, with Kieren Westwood, Daryl Murphy and Stephen Quinn all ruled out.

Gerry Thornley on concussion

And in his column this morning Gerry Thornley looks at the growing issue of head injuries in rugby, with the sport likely to be under heavy scrutiny in the upcoming fifth International Consensus Conference on Concussion in Sport which will be held in Berlin at the end of October.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.