The Morning Sports Briefing

USA reclaim Ryder Cup

The USA have won the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2008 and for just the second time in 14 years after they secured a 17-11 success over Europe at Hazeltine last night.

Darren Clarke’s side headed into the Sunday singles needing to overturn a three point deficit to retain the trophy and at times flirted with the improbable, but ultimately the hosts’ strength in depth showed.

For Europe to stand any chance they needed talisman Rory McIlroy to win his top match but the four-time Major winner was just out-duelled by the inspired Patrick Reed in one of the sporting contests of the year. Philip Reid was at Hazeltine watching, “A slugfest for the ages, just as it should be between two golfing heavyweights. No quarter asked or given.”

John O’Keeffe on All-Ireland final

The dust is still settling on Mayo’s agonising All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin on Saturday and in his column today John O’Keeffe has defended goalkeeper Rob Hennelly, instead questioning Stephen Rochford’s decision to bring the young goalkeeper into the Croke Park cauldron.

He writes: “It was a huge call for Stephen Rochford, and I don’t think a more experienced manager would have made it. There was too much riding on it, too much risk involved.”

Thunderous Spurs hand City first defeat

Manchester City suffered their first defeat of the season yesterday after they were comprehensively outplayed by Tottenham Hotspur, Mauricio Pochettino’s side delivering a thunderous performance at White Hart Lane to win 2-0.

Elsewhere Manchester United were left to rue their profligacy in front of goal as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Stoke City, while a controversial late Laurent Koscielny goal saw Arsenal snatch three points at Burnley. Meanwhile champions Leicester drew 0-0 with Southampton.

Fantastic Found wins Arc

And the brilliant filly Found delivered a fine performance to win the Arc yesterday, with stable mates Highland Reel and Order of St George following her home to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a famous 1-2-3 in Chantilly.