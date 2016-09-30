The Morning Sports Briefing

Soccer

Dundalk’s European fairytale just keeps on giving - Ciarán Kilduff made his 28th birthday one to remember by earning his employers yet another €360,000 by way of a win bonus as his team saw off Maccabi Tel Aviv at Tallaght Stadium last night.

Two Europa League group fixtures down, and an away draw and home win for the League of Ireland champions. Both first for an Irish team. Giving substance to Stephen Kenny’s initial claims that their ambition was to progress to the next round.

Elsewhere and Manchester United struggled their way to a 1-0 home win over Ukrainian side FC Zorya Luhansk. Under-fire captain Wayne Rooney emerging from the bench to hit a miscued shot that floated perfectly for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to head home - for a pressure-relieving goal United barely deserved.

Golf

Day one of the Ryder Cup today - and time for golf to do the talking as the curtain opens on the action in Minnesota.

“If you like, using Trump speak, it’s all about making America great again. Where once upon a time the United States owned this Ryder Cup, and only occasionally loaned it out to the opposition, the shift in the power base to Europe has been dramatic: only twice in the last eight meetings has the USA won, which is the sort of statistic that neither lies nor is crooked. It’s a fact.” - Philip Read reports from Hazeltine National.

GAA

Ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland football replay Dublin manager Jim Gavin says that he expects his team to improve - however a review of the tape from the drawn game did not shift him significantly from his immediate post-match take.

“We’ve always gone after trying to play our particular game as best we can. That’s what we always focus on. So in terms of pass execution, shot selection, shot execution on the day – it wasn’t up to what the players set for themselves. Poor skill-execution, poor decision-making... they just didn’t perform and that’s what they need to address. And if they don’t, we’re playing a great team and we won’t get the result.”

Rugby

Meanwhile Liam Toland writes this morning of how the provinces have so far in the Pro12, shown the benefits of broadening their horizons.

“There were many marvellous moments embedded throughout last weekend’s rugby, with Ulster’s performance the highlight. But something I spotted in the second half in Thomond Park made me smile.

“Munster’s 56th-minute broken-field move had wing forward Dave O’Callaghan crossing for his side’s bonus-point try. It was lovely and the build-up is worth poring over.”

What to watch out for

Europe will tee off the Ryder Cup foursomes competition - with Olympic gold and silver medallists Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson up against two-time major winner Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed (1.35pm Irish time).

Sky Sports 1, 12.30pm-0.30am

In tonight’s Premier League fixture Everton host Crystal Palace - kick-off is at 8pm.

Sky Sports 2 from 6.30pm

While at 7.35pm Connacht are in Pro12 action against Edinburgh.

TG4 from 7pm