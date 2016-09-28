The Morning Sports Briefing

Soccer

Leicester’s club-record signing Islam Slimani lived up to his ‘Dragon Slayer’ nickname after sealing the winner against Porto last night, to leave his team top of their Champions League Group G.

Nicknamed the “Dragon Slayer” during his time with Sporting Lisbon – Porto are known as the Dragões – Slimani took his tally to six goals in four games against the Portuguese club with a superb header, the only goal of the game.Giving his new team back-to-back European victories in doing so.

The other Premier League side in Champions League action was Tottenham, and they were also 1-0 winners - with Son Heung-Min seeing off CSKA Moscow in Russia. Elsewhere Borussia Dortmund struck late for a more than deserved 2-2 draw over holder Real Madrid, while new signings Gonzalo Higuain and Miralem Pjanic were on the scoresheet as Juventus thrashed Dinamo Zagreb.

Earlier in the evening it was revealed that England manager Sam Allardyce’s contract had been terminated after only 67 days - the briefest of any permanent appointment as England manager.

Allardyce’s future was thrown into doubt on Monday night when the Telegraph published the results of an undercover investigation that showed him negotiating a fee of £400,000 to represent an overseas firm that was hoping to profit from Premier League transfers.

GAA

Darragh Ó Sé’s column this morning has pinned Mayo’s hopes of ending their senior All-Ireland famine - in the hands of the weather gods.

“If it’s a dry day, Dublin should come through by four or five points purely because their scoring power exceeds Mayo’s. But if it’s wet underfoot and if the ball is slippy, scores will be hard to come by. In that scenario, I’d go with Mayo.”

Rugby

Gordon D’Arcy meanwhile is discussing Ulster’s new signing Charles Piutau, and the manipulation of space.

“Rugby is all about creating mismatches and exploiting them. Manipulating space. Piutau and Payne are experts but Ruan Pienaar is the master; an invaluable resource that Irish rugby is about to lose against Ulster’s and Pienaar’s will.”

Golf

Just days after pocketing $11.5 million for his Tour Championship and FedEx Cup wins, Rory McIlroy is playing for no financial incentives in the Ryder Cup and probably feeling more pressure.

“I relish that (leader) role. I understand it’s a big responsibility, but I feel like I’m ready to take that on my shoulders and lead by example.”

What to watch out for

Arsenal look to continue their improved form of late against Basel tonight in the Champions League.

eir Sport 1 from 7pm

The big one though is Manchester City’s trip to Celtic, kick-off in both games is 7.45pm.

RTE 2 from 7.30pm