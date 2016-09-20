The Morning Sports Briefing

GAA

Today we get the take of Jim McGuinness on Sunday’s All-Ireland final. The former Donegal manager believes Mayo must try something new for the replay because, if Dublin are back to their best, their attacking threat will be too much.

“The threat that Dublin have presented is that of a torrent: wave after wave of attack generated by Stephen Cluxton’s laser-issue restarts. When you played Dublin, you were in for a busy day. Against Mayo, I felt they were too safe and methodical. At times I was urging them to go on,” McGuinness writes.

In other news the GAA have confirmed that they are investigating an incident involving players from both sides clashing in the tunnel prior to Sunday’s match.

For Mayo, Alan Dillon and Evan Regan are the two main injury concerns ahead of Saturday week’s replay.

Rugby

On to rugby and Stuart Lancaster yesterday took his first training session as a Leinster coach yesterday.

The province are set to welcome back Johnny Sexton and Rhys Ruddock for Friday’s Pro12 clash with Ospreys at the RDS.

Sticking with Leinster, Jamison Gibson-Park is adapting quickly to his new surroundings after making his full competitive debut last Friday.

The ex-Blues and Hurricanes number nine says the transition has been pretty seamless so far and that’s how it’s looked on the pitch.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is the sole European Ryder Cup team member competing in this week’s Tour Championship as he looks to bag the $10 million bonus on offer for the FedEx Cup winner.

The 30-man East Lake showdown is the final event of the PGA Tour season and McIlroy enters the week at sixth in the money list. That means that the four-time major winner must win the tournament and hope that Dustin Johnson finishes tied-second or worse if he is to bag the huge financial windfall.

Soccer

Ahead of tonight’s League Cup action, Ronald Koeman has been playing down his side’s title chances despite their excellent start to the season.

“I don’t think we can do a Leicester,” said Koeman. “Normally not, but you don’t know what is normal in life and normal in football. I am realistic.

“If I tell you we will fight for the title, I think most people will tell you that that man is crazy.”

Meanwhile Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he will rotate his team for their clash away to Derby tonight.

However, there is still no place for Mamadou Sakho.

The France defender has not featured for Liverpool this season due to an Achilles injury, though he returned to training a fortnight ago.

In domestic action, a controversial Sean Maguire penalty was enough for Cork City to scrape past Finn Harps last night and move within four points of leaders Dundalk.

Meanwhile, Bohemians got back to winning ways thanks to a sole Kurtis Byrne goal against Wexford Youths at Dalymount Park.

What to watch out for

Dundalk take on Shamrock Rovers as they look to increase their lead at the top of the table to seven points. (RTÉ 2, 7pm)

Claudio Ranieri will look to knock old club Chelsea out of the League Cup when his Leicester side host Antonio Conte’s team tonight. (Sky Sports 1, 7.30pm)