The Morning Sports Briefing

Europa League

Ciarán Kilduff rose highest to head in an 89th minute equaliser to give Dundalk a landmark first point for an Irish club in a European group stage game - away to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League last night.

The draw gives the League of Ireland champions a point - and €120,000 - in a match they were forced to display all their battling qualities in, losing their captain Stephen O’Donnell to a second yellow card with 19 minutes to play.

Also facing Dutch opposition on the night, Manchester United failed to take any points from their trip to Feyenoord. The goalless draw the contest was heading for was poor enough. But then Tonny Vilhena pulled the trigger 12 minutes from time to make it a second defeat on the bounce in five days for Jose Mourinho’s team.

Elsewhere Charlie Austin struck twice as Southampton eased to victory

against Sparta Prague - while Inter Milan were shocked by Hapoel Be’er Sheva. The team who gave Celtic a scare in their Champions League play-off came away 2-0 winners at the San Siro.

Paralympics

Late on Thursday night Niamh McCarthy won Ireland’s ninth medal of the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, and the third silver medal, in the Women’s Discus Throw F41 final. That made it nine medals in eight days for Team Ireland, who have now surpassed their pre-Games target of eight.

Earlier in the day Orla Barry also claimed silver, in the Women’s F57 Discus final at the Olympic Stadium.

Rugby

In his column this morning Liam Toland explains why synthetic pitches will encourage skill and fill stadiums.

“Over time, synthetic pitches will change rugby styles and ultimately body shapes. If we were to add in restrictions on the use of the bench, then stacking the subs with monsters would be less advantageous. A player that can’t play 80 minutes should not be allowed to rise from the bench with 20 minutes to go. In recent times, the advent of 20-minute impact players has changed physical shapes entirely.”

GAA

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has dismissed talk of a first back-to-back All-Ireland success for his county since 1976-77 - if all goes to plan for them against Mayo in Sunday’s final.

“I’m not really interested in that question. We haven’t won anything yet.

“If we perform in some areas like we did against Kerry, Mayo will definitely punish us. It’s a two-horse race now.”

What to watch out for

Liverpool visit Chelsea in this week’s Friday night fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports 1 from 6.30pm

Ulster host the Scarlets tonight in the Pro12 - kick-off 7.05pm.

BBC 2 from 7pm

While Leinster travel to Edinburgh and that kicks-off at 7.35pm.

TG4 from 7.30pm

Cork City versus Shamrock Rovers is one of four Airtricity Premier Division games tonight.

RTE 2 from 7.30pm