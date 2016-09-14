The Morning Sports Briefing

Darragh Ó Sé says Mayo must rattle the Dubs, what will become of Mayo if they win? Barcelona embarrass Celtic and Nicole Turner reaches fourth Rio final

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers saw his side beaten 7-0 by Barcelona at the Nou Camp. Photograph: AP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers saw his side beaten 7-0 by Barcelona at the Nou Camp. Photograph: AP

 

Darragh Ó Sé: Mayo must rattle Dubs

With the All-Ireland final just days away the question lingering on everybody’s lips is how can Mayo stop Dublin - and in his column today Darragh O Se tries to answer it.

He believes Mayo not only need their own game plan to be faultless but to also put the Dubs off theirs, he writes: “So Rochford can be brave here. Whatever gameplan he gives them, he has their trust now.

“To beat Dublin, you need to commit fully to it. You can’t be a little bit pregnant. Do everything possible to distract Dublin and throw them off their rhythm. But whatever you do, don’t half do it.”

And he suggests the way to do this is to put pressure on the champions’ key man, their goalkeeper: “Let’s go back to Stephen Cluxton. When have we seen Dublin be vulnerable? When Cluxton’s kick-outs come under pressure.”

Win and Mayo will no longer be Mayo

Meanwhile Malachy Clerkin asks what will happen should Mayo end 65-years of hurt and finally lift Sam Maguire on Sunday, he writes: “If Mayo win the All-Ireland, who will we cry about then? Whose famine do we adopt as our own?”

Barca thrash Celtic

In the Champions League last night Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic were embarrassed by Barcelona, with Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick in a 7-0 evisceration at the Nou Camp.

Elsewhere a late Alexis Sanchez goal earned Arsenal a point away at PSG, while Manchester City’s clash with Borussia Monchengladbach was postponed due to heavy rain in the North West.

That fixture will be replayed tonight, with Leicester City taking on Club Brugge and Tottenham Hotspur facing Monaco as a sold-out Wembley.

Fourth final for Turner

Elsewhere in Rio 14-year-old swimmer Nicole Turner reached her fourth final of the Paralympics yesterday, finishing eighth in the S6 400m freestyle.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.