The Morning Sports Briefing

McKillop secures fourth gold

Michael McKillop secured his fourth Paralympics gold medal yesterday after delivering a brilliant performance in the T37 1500m final in Rio.

Yesterday’s medal adds to those he won in Beijing and London, and means he joins room and team-mate Jason Smyth as a gold medal winner in Brazil. McKillop said: “Whenever you go to bed two nights in a row and Jason [SMYTH]has got his [GOLD MEDAL]on the bedside table, it’s a hard one to take. I think everyone around us went and looked at the medal.

“I avoided it at all costs. I had it in my head that I was going to lift my own medal, my gold medal.”

Kilkenny end 22 years of hurt

Kilkenny ended 22 years of hurt yesterday as they beat Cork 1-13 to 1-9 in Croke Park to win the All-Ireland senior Camogie championship - ending a run of six consecutive final defeats in the process.

Wawrinka wins maiden US Open

Elsewhere Stan Wawrinka shocked Novak Djokovic in four sets to win his maiden US Open title and his third Grand Slam. Wawrinka came out on top in a mini-epic, beating the world number one 6-7, 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 at Flushing Meadows.

Chelsea stay unbeaten

Chelsea maintained their unbeaten start to the season thanks to a Diego Costa equaliser at Swansea City yesterday. Antonio Conte’s side had been 1-0 up and cruising until they conceded twice in two frantic second half minutes and had to settle for a draw at the Liberty Stadium.

Johnson wins BMW Championship

Meanwhile Dustin Johnson’s impressive season continued in fine style last night as he shot a final round of 67 to finish three strokes ahead of Paul Casey and secure the BMW Championship. Rory McIlroy finished well off the pace in Indiana after a final round of 72, and he has slipped out of the top five of the FedEx Cup standings as a result.