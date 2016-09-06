The Morning Sports Briefing

Soccer

Daryl Murphy came off the bench to grab a late point for Ireland in Belgrade last night - what a way to break your international goal scoring duck.

Ireland had the dream start to their first game of the World Cup qualifying campaign, leading Serbia 1-0 after three minutes. Jeff Hendrick’s deflected half volley though would be cancelled out by two Serbian goals in the 62nd and 69th minute as Ireland sat back and invited the pressure.

Back on the front foot from here however, Murphy rose highest to head in a Robbie Brady corner with nine minutes remaining.

According to Ken Early - “It looks as though Ireland have the character to handle any game situation except taking the lead.”

Golf

Rory McIlroy ended a 16-month title drought on the PGA Tour with a brilliant last-day charge as he won the Deutsche Bank Championship by two shots on Monday in Norton, Massachusetts. Typical of McIlroy too that his putting, which has plagued him all season, was transformed into a strength.

GAA

In his column this morning Jim McGuinness explains why being obsessed in sport is not a bad thing. He is asking the question - “How do we set about developing players that can step into an arena like Croke Park and play like Seámus Callanan or Bernard Brogan? What framework will allow players to develop their technique? That’s a question which, I feel, should be central to conversations in county boards.”

Rugby

Leinster rugby yesterday unveiled former England head coach Stuart Lancaster as their ‘senior coach’ - and Gerry Thornley believes that his arrival should benefit the province and Lancaster himself.

“For all his experience, Lancaster is widely seen as damaged goods in light of the World Cup, but then so was (Andy) Farrell, and he has had a positive impact on the Irish squad. Plenty of coaches are damaged along the way. Think of Warren Gatland with Ireland, Graham Henry with Wales, Matt Williams with Scotland or Michael Cheika at Stade Français to name a few.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennis

Meanwhile Andy Murray made easy work of Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-2 6-2 this morning to storm into the quarter-finals of the US Open. While Serena Williams also eased into the last eight, doing so in record-smashing style. Her victory over Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova (6-2 6-3) gave her a record 308th grand slam match win.

What to watch out for

There are three Airtricity League Premier Division matches on tonight - all at 7.45pm. Including Sligo Rovers versus Dundalk at The Showgrounds.

In the quarter-finals of the US Open in New York - Novak Djokovic faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (at midnight Irish time).

Eurosport, 4.30pm-8am