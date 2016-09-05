The Morning Sports Briefing

Tipp end six years of hurt, Fitness update ahead of Belgrade battle and what to watch out for

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Tipperary’s Seamus Callanan, John O’Dwyer and Noel McGrath. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

GAA

There was no looking back in amber for Tipperary after Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final in Croke Park - ending six years of hurt to bring Liam MacCarthy back for its 27th winter in the county.

Scoring 2-29 in a the biggest game of the year, against Kilkenny - Tipperary were well worth their nine point winning margin. With Seamus Callanan and John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer in empathic form.

According to Nicky English - Tipp beat Kilkenny by playing like Kilkenny. “This was a huge win for Tipperary – there’s no other way to put it. Huge! Tipperary’s strength in the first tackle, their aerial ability throughout, their skill in the forwards and their intensity was reminiscent of Kilkenny at their level best, which should be taken as a serious compliment.”

Soccer

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill says that Séamus Coleman and John O’Shea are both fit and available for selection ahead of Monday’s opening game of the World Cup qualifying campaign in Serbia. In his column this morning Ken Early believes tonight’s Belgrade battle will be tougher than many expect.

“Belgrade is the first stop on the long road to the East. It’s just as well this match comes early in the qualification, when Ireland’s players will be at their freshest. A grim nil-all draw would be a terrific result.”

Rugby

Gerry Thornley thinks that Connacht’s response to Saturday’s Pro12 opening day drubbing will be key to how their season unfolds - “Connacht’s response against the Ospreys at the Sportsground will be fascinating. As Lam pointed out, Connacht responded to a 43-10 away defeat to Edinburgh in his first season by beating Toulouse away a week later. There is plenty to fix again, but it is fixable, albeit they only have a week to do so.”

Golf

Rory McIlroy shot himself into contention in the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship with a superb 66 that still left him to rue a number of dropped shots.

Tennis

Meanwhile at the US Open Novak Djokovic feasted on unseeded Briton Kyle Edmund in a 6-2 6-1 6-4 romp that put him into the quarter-finals. While earlier Frenchman Lucas Pouille’s beat Rafa Nadal in a five set thriller.

What to watch out for

The Williams sisters, and Andy Murray are among those in action at day eight of the US Open. In pursuit of a quarter-final spot.

Eurosport, 3.30pm-8am

Serbia v Republic of Ireland kicks-off at 7.45pm.

RTE 2 from 7pm

