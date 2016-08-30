The Morning Sports Briefing

GAA

Dublin revelled in the pleasure of a rare and pivotal contest against old foes Kerry in last Sunday’s semi-final win - according to Jim McGuinness, supporters in the capital should be particularly proud this week.

The man who master-minded the last championship win over the Dubs, back in 2014, says that the game not only matched the hype of the occasion; it rose above it -

“Kerry threw all their invention and technical excellence at Dublin, hit them with two goals, and went three points up in the last 10 minutes. And Dublin just kept coming back. That’s why the northside was buzzing on Sunday night.”

Tennis

Novak Djokovic opened the defence of his US Open title with a 6-3 5-7 6-2 6-1 win over Poland’s Jerzy Janowicz in the early hours of this morning. His laboured performance however gave rise to fresh concerns about the world number one’s fitness.

Arriving at Flushing Meadows, Djokovic had struggled with a left wrist injury and undisclosed “private matters” and on Monday added a new worry as trainers were called out early in the opening set to work on his right forearm.

Golf

Come this afternoon and European captain Darren Clarke will finally lay his cards on the table, in selecting his three “wild card” picks for Europe’s defence of the Ryder Cup against the United States at Hazeltine.

Philip Reid says that Clarke is likely to favour experience in his selections - Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer are viewed as certainties, with Russell Knox and Thomas Pieters in the frame for the last slot.

Soccer

Meanwhile John O’Shea will join up with the Ireland squad this morning, having stayed in Sunderland on Monday to have treatment on a hamstring problem. However, he, Séamus Coleman and Jeff Hendrick are all believed to be in contention to start next Monday’s opening World Cup qualifier in Belgrade

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart is considering a loan move to Torino, conscious that his career could be seriously affected if he fails to leave before the transfer window closes on Wednesday.

What to watch out for

Seven League of Ireland fixtures tonight - including Dundlak versus Bohemians at 7.45pm in Dalymount Park.

Darren Clarke will reveal his Ryder Cup wild cards in a press conference at 12.30pm.

Andy Murray and Serena Williams are in action on Day Two of the US Open.

Eurosport, 3.30pm-8am