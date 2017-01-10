Sports Diary 2017 - Key Dates

Your monthly guide to the big ticket events in 2017

Updated: 20 minutes ago

 

January

14-5.2 - Soccer, African Cup of Nations

16-29 - Tennis, Australian Open

13,14,15 - Rugby, Champions Cup Round 5

20, 21, 22 - Rugby, Champions Cup Round 6

29 - Boxing, Frampton v Santa Cruz WBA Super Featherweight Title

February

4 - Rugby, Six Nations, Scotland v Ireland

5 - NFL, Super Bowl

11 - Rugby, Six Nations, Italy v Ireland

14,15 - Soccer, Champions League Round of 16

17 - Boxing, National Finals

21,22 - Soccer, Champions League Round of 16

25 - Rugby, Six Nations, Ireland v France

March

7,8 - Soccer, Champions League Round of 16

10 - Rugby, Six Nations, Wales v Ireland

14,15 - Soccer, Champions League Round of 16

14-17 - Racing, Cheltenham Festival

17 - Gaelic Games, All-Ireland Club Football and Hurling Finals

18 - Rugby, Six Nations, Ireland v England

24 - Soccer, WC Qualifier, Rep of Ireland v Wales

31 - Rugby, Champions Cup Quarter-finals

April

1,2 - Rugby, Champions Cup Quarter-finals

6-9 - Golf, US Masters

8 - Racing, Aintree Grand National

9 - Gaelic Games, National Football League Final

11,12 - Soccer, Champions League Quarter-finals

17 - Racing, Irish Grand National

18,19 - Soccer, Champions League Quarter-finals

21,22, 23 - Rugby, Champions Cup Semi-finals

23 - Gaelic Games, National Hurling League Final

25-29 - Racing, Punchestown Festival

May

2,3 - Soccer, Champions League Semi-finals

5 - Cricket, England v Ireland ODI

6,7 - Racing, 1000 Guineas & 2000 Guineas

7 - Cricket, England v Ireland ODI

9,10 - Soccer, Champions League Semi-finals

13 - Rugby, Champions Cup Final

19,20,21 - Rugby, Pro12 Semi-finals

24 - Soccer, Europa League Final

27 - Rugby, Pro12 Final
Soccer, FA Cup Final

28 - Racing, Irish 1000 Guineas

28-11.6 - Tennis, French Open

June

3 - Soccer, Champions League Final
Racing, Epsom Derby

10 - Rugby, USA v Ireland

11 - Soccer, WC Qualifier, Rep of Ireland v Austria

15-18 - Golf, US Open

17 - Rugby, Japan v Ireland

24 - Rugby, Japan v Ireland

20-24 - Racing, Royal Ascot

24 - Rugby, New Zealand v Lions

July

1 - Rugby, New Zealand v Lions
Racing, Irish Derby

1-23 - Cycling, Tour de France

3-16 - Tennis, Wimbledon

6-9 - Golf, Irish Open

8 - Rugby, New Zealand v Lions

15 - Racing, Irish Oaks

20-23 - Golf, British Open

31-5.8 - Racing, Galway Festival

August

4-13 - Athletics, World Championships

9-26 - Rugby, Women’s RWC

10-13 - Golf, US PGA Championship

18-20 - Golf, Solheim Cup

25-3.9 - Boxing, World Championships

28-10.9 - Tennis, US Open

September

2 - Soccer, WC Qualifier, Georgia v Rep of Ireland

3 - Gaelic Games, All-Ireland Hurling Final

5 - Soccer, WC Qualifier, Rep of Ireland v Serbia

9,10 - Golf, Walker Cup

10 - Gaelic Games, All-Ireland Camogie Final

17 - Gaelic Games, All-Ireland Football Final

24 - Gaelic Games, All-Ireland Women’s Football Final

October

1 - Racing, Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

6 - Soccer, WC Qualifier, Moldova v Rep of Ireland

9 - Soccer, WC Qualifier, Wales v Rep of Ireland

29 - Athletics, Dublin Marathon

November

3,4 - Racing, Breeders’ Cup

5 - FAI Cup Final

7 - Racing, Melbourne Cup

11 - Rugby, Ireland v South Africa
Int Rules, Australia v Ireland

16-19 - Golf, World Tour Championships

18 - Int Rules, Australia v Ireland

23-27 - Cricket, Australia v England 1st Ashes Test

25 - Rugby, Ireland v Argentina

26 - Motor Sport, Abu Dhabi GP

December

2-6 - Cricket, Australia v England 1st Ashes Test

10 - Athletics, European Cross Country Championships

14-18 - Cricket, Australia v England 1st Ashes Test

26-29 - Racing, Leopardstown Christmas Festival

26-30 - Cricket, Australia v England 1st Ashes Test

