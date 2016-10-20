Sonia O’Sullivan: TUEs an easier way to cross the pain barrier

Love of sport for its purity, natural ability and talent in athletes is being diminished

Sonia O'Sullivan

Sonia O’Sullivan: “Dan Carter certainly sounds convinced he was doing no wrong by taking a corticosteroid injection.” Photograph: Afp

Sonia O’Sullivan: “Dan Carter certainly sounds convinced he was doing no wrong by taking a corticosteroid injection.” Photograph: Afp

I was back in the swimming pool this week, starting to feel more comfortable in the water after some regular training, and with that able to push a little more out of the comfort zone. One of the main reasons I maintain a regular swim session is because it allows me to test myself, mentally and physically, in ways my body just won’t allow me in running anymore.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.