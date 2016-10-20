Sonia O’Sullivan: TUEs an easier way to cross the pain barrier
Love of sport for its purity, natural ability and talent in athletes is being diminished
Sonia O’Sullivan: “Dan Carter certainly sounds convinced he was doing no wrong by taking a corticosteroid injection.” Photograph: Afp
I was back in the swimming pool this week, starting to feel more comfortable in the water after some regular training, and with that able to push a little more out of the comfort zone. One of the main reasons I maintain a regular swim session is because it allows me to test myself, mentally and physically, in ways my body just won’t allow me in running anymore.