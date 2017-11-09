Sonia O’Sullivan: Ireland’s best sporting moment is a minefield
In Irish athletics alone throughout the 1980s we were laden down with constant success
John Treacy finishing second in the marathon at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. Photograph: Tony Duffy/Getty Images
How would you decide on Ireland’s greatest sporting moment? With some difficulty, I suspect. And that’s the task RTÉ has set itself with a new series to pick the one sporting moment that has moved the nation more than any other. What is certain is that not everyone will agree.