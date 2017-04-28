Thiago Alcantara commits future to Bayern Munich

Spain international Thiago Alcantara has committed his future to Bayern Munich by signing a new long-term deal with the Bundesliga leaders.

The 26-year-old midfielder, whose previous contract was due to expire in two years, has agreed to stay with Carlo Ancelotti’s side until 2021.

He told the club’s website: “My family and I feel at home in Munich. Everything is going well here, and I want to win a lot of trophies here with FC Bayern in the future.”

Italian-born Thiago, who has been capped 20 times by Spain, arrived at the Allianz Arena from Barcelona in 2013.

He has scored nine goals in 75 league appearances for the Bavarian club, winning three Bundesliga titles, two German cups, a Uefa Super Cup and a Fifa Club World Cup.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: “Thiago is one of the best and most coveted midfielders in Europe.

“We’re very pleased as a club to be able to secure the services of such an amazing player for the long term.”

Champions Bayern, who travel to Wolfsburg on Saturday, need five points from their four remaining games to secure a fifth successive domestic league title.

News of Thiago’s contract extension comes a day after the club turned Kingsley Coman’s loan move from Juventus into a permanent deal.