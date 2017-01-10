Statue of Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires cut in half

Argentina and Barcelona star returned to national team after quitting last year

The vandalised statue of Argentina and Barcelona soccer player Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires. Photograph: Marcos Brindicci/Reuters

The vandalised statue of Argentina and Barcelona soccer player Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires. Photograph: Marcos Brindicci/Reuters

 

A statue of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires has been damaged by vandals. The statue on the Paseo de la Gloria walkway overlooking the River Plate was severed at the waist, leaving only the lower body and a ball. The authorities said they did not know who was responsible or the motive for the damage.

“It was the victim of an act of vandalism,” the city’s culture secretariat said. “The city government is already working on repairs.”

The statue was unveiled in June shortly after Argentina lost the final of the Copa America Centenario to Chile on penalties, a defeat that prompted Messi to say he was quitting the national team.

The Barcelona forward, who returned to international duty for World Cup qualifiers in September, is widely loved in his homeland. He does, however, have his detractors, notably those who are critical of his performances for Argentina. They have lost three major finals in two years, including at the 2014 World Cup.

The walkway has statues of Argentine sports greats including racing driver Juan Manuel Fangio, NBA basketball star Manu Ginobili, golfer Roberto de Vicenzo and tennis players Guillermo Vilas and Gabriela Sabatini.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.