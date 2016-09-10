St Patrick’s Athletic through to FAI Cup semi-finals

Saints show complacency to let Cobh back into game after impressive first half

Ciarán Gallagher ar Richmond Park

Christy Fagan opened the scoring for St Patrick’s Athletic in their FAI Cup quarter-final win over Cobh Ramblers at Richmond Park. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

St Patrick’s Athletic 3 Cobh Ramblers 2

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Liam Buckley lamented a complacent performance from his side following a 3-2 win in their FAI Cup quarter-final over Cobh Ramblers at Richmond Park on Saturday evening.

The Saints scored three in an impressive first-half performance – Christy Fagan, Jamie McGrath and Billy Dennehy getting the goals – but inconsistency was once again a problem for Buckley’s men as a gutsy Cobh outfit found the net twice after the break.

Pat’s opener came on the quarter-hour mark as Fagan got on the end of a floating ball from centre back Seán Hoare.

And the Inchicore side doubled their lead just five minutes later through McGrath before Billy Dennehy put them three up heading into half-time.

Visiting manager Stephen Henderson switched from five at the back to a 4-4-2 set-up before substitute Connor Ellis won and converted a penalty two minutes after the break.

Rob Lehane nipped into the Pat’s box to reduce the deficit to one goal after some sloppy home defending just past the hour mark, but Pat’s held on to progress to the last four of the Cup.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: B Clarke; G O’Brien (R Feely, 67 mins), S Hoare, M Barker, I Bermingham; C Byrne, G Kelly, L Desmond, B Dennehy; J McGrath (J Lunney, 40 mins); C Fagan.

COBH RAMBLERS: P Hunt; C Fleming, K Mulcahy, C McCarthy, B Riordan, I Mylod; S Christopher (G Comerford, half-time), S O’Connor, E McGreevey (K McNamara, 78 mins); J Creamer (C Ellis, half-time), R Lehane.

Referee: Seán Grant.

