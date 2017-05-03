Roy Keane: Clubs celebrating top-four finish ‘cringey’

Roy Keane says he “cringes” at the thought of clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool celebrating a top-four finish.

The former Old Trafford star insisted that while he appreciates the importance of playing in the Champions League, silverware, most obviously titles, should still be what matter most to the game’s biggest sides.

Speaking to a crowd of about 350 schoolchildren in Tallaght Stadium at the annual Show Racism the Red Card Creative Competition awards, Ireland’s assistant manager suggested Chelsea and home town team club Cork City are on course to win their respective leagues and hinted at a slight preference for Juventus in the Champions League, if only because of the way such a success would highlight the remarkable achievement of veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

“When I see clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United celebrating getting to the top four I cringe a little, I really do,” he said. “Top clubs! Do you think Real Madrid and Barcelona would be celebrating getting into fourth? No. Come on, get a grip. If you’re at a big club then it’s about getting your hands on a trophy. That’s the name of the game, the glory.

“Okay, people talk about the top four because of the financial rewards et cetera and it was great for Leicester to win the league last year but for the big teams, the Manchester Uniteds and Chelseas and Arsenals, to be celebrating fourth . . . I say, shame on you.”

Great progress

Keane reckons Antonio Conte’s side won’t have to worry on that front in the wake of their win over the weekend at Everton, and feels Cork are already in pole position to push on and lift the League of Ireland title after winning their first 11 games.

“I think Chelsea will get the job done,” he said. “I think the gap of four points is just too much for Spurs but they have made great progress over the last few years. They have outstanding players in attacking positions, they’re about to have a new stadium so it’s a good time for Spurs although, having said that, you have to try to get your hands on one or two trophies and they have come up just short in the FA Cup semi-finals.

“Dundalk,” he said meanwhile, “have lost two or three top players over the last year or two and it seems like it’s catching up on them. Cork City have made some clever signings, they’ve been working hard. John Caulfield has done a great job there, I think them winning the cup last year has given them that extra bit of confidence and belief so it looks like it’s Cork City’s to win.”

And having talked at length about his admiration for former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and the work he has put in to become one of the game’s greatest players, Keane suggested he would not be unhappy to see Juve go all the way in the Champions League.

“He was only 17,” he said of encountering the now Real Madrid star for the first time, “he’d come from Portugal and it was all a new experience for him, a different language but he embraced it. Everyone around the dressing room tried to help him out, of course, and you’ve got to help yourself, but he went on to be one of the game’s most creative players.

“He had a talent but on top of that you have to have a work ethic and that’s why I enjoy watching the likes of Ronaldo because I was lucky enough to play with him and see the hard work that he’s put into it. And hard work with a bit of talent can get you a long way.”

‘Role model’ Buffon

Asked about the Italian international Buffon, he was equally enthusiastic. “What a role model he is for a young kid playing sport,” he said.

“What age is he? 40? is it 39? And he’s still playing at the highest level. I’ve met him once or twice and apart from being a really great sportsman, he comes across as a really decent human being. It would nice for Juve get to the final and maybe win it for Buffon and the career that he’s had.”

The 45-year-old, who presented awards to students from CBS Dundalk and Youthreach Progression Navan, spoke impressively to the crowd about the role of sport in integration and the need to combat racism in both sport and society.

Describing it as “disgusting” he said that the Rangers fan responsible for racist gestures at the Old Firm game on Saturday should be prosecuted.

“There are still a lot of ignorant people out there,” he said, “but it looks like the people involved are going to be charged. In my opinion, rightfully so. It’s unacceptable that these things happen, not just in football but anywhere.

“It goes to show that, as much as there is great work being done, you can’t relax; you have to keep working, trying to educate people because it’s unacceptable; really it’s disgusting.”