Ronald Koeman visits Seamus Coleman in Killybegs

The Everton and Ireland defender is recovering from his broken leg at home in Donegal

Seamus Coleman is visited by Everton manager Ronald Koeman, captain Phil Jagielka, fitness coach Jan Kluitenberg and Matt Connery. Photo: Twitter

Seamus Coleman is visited by Everton manager Ronald Koeman, captain Phil Jagielka, fitness coach Jan Kluitenberg and Matt Connery. Photo: Twitter

 

Everton boss Ronald Koeman and captain Phil Jagielka have visited Seamus Coleman at home in Donegal.

The full-back had surgery two and a half weeks ago on the horrific double leg break he suffered on international duty with the Republic.

Coleman is spending his initial period of recovery in his home town of Killybegs, and was visited on Tuesday by Koeman, Jagielka, fitness coach Jan Kluitenberg and head of medical services Matt Connery.

Koeman told evertonfc.com: “We made the visit to show our support for Seamus, the support of his team-mates and the support he has from all Evertonians. Every player in these circumstances needs this level of support to recover well.

“Seamus is positive and he is feeling strong. He is really grateful for all of the messages he has received from Everton fans and from people all over the world.

“Before he comes back (to Everton) to start his rehabilitation, he will spend up to 10 more days at home in Killybegs before starting out on his recovery from the injury.”

Coleman’s injury, suffered in a tackle by Neil Taylor for which the Welshman was shown a red card, shocked football and Everton have received almost 2,000 emails of support from around the world.

Koeman and Jagielka also took with them a number of cards for Coleman sent to Everton’s training ground.

Jagielka said: “We had a really good chat with Seamus and it was great to see him in such good spirits. He was smiling and feeling positive, which is all we can ask for. He knows we are all here to help him along the way.”

Coleman will be sidelined until next season but could be back running by August if his recovery goes to plan.

