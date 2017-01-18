Robbie Keane unsure on next stop but doubts it will be China

Robbie Keane has said he is unsure of where his next club will be but, as it stands, he won’t be making a big-money move to China.

Ireland’s record goalscorer is currently a free agent after leaving MLS side LA Galaxy at the end of 2016 and has been linked with a move to join fellow Irishmen Aiden McGeady, Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle at Preston North End.

However, the 36-year-old told takSPORT this morning that nothing is confirmed, but there have been offers from England.

“I’m keeping well, training hard at the moment. So watch this space and see what happens,” he said.

“I’ve got a few offers from England and abroad. “I had to knock back a couple... Maybe a little too far away.

“There’s been a few offers from the Championship and a few other sniffs here and there, but I can’t really comment too much.”

Two of Keane’s former clubs – Wolves and Leeds United – both currently play in England’s second tier but, despite there being an appetite for his return from fans, he has had no contact.

“I’ve got a few offers on the table at the moment, I’ve had a lot of people asking me to come back to Leeds, Wolves and so on.

“Great clubs obviously I’ve played for, but you can’t go somewhere you’ve not been offered.”

The continuing trend of players moving from Europe to the Chinese Super League is something that interests Keane, with Diego Costa the latets high-profile name set to move east in the summer.

“If they gave the money Diego Costa was offered, I’d walk there now!” Keane said.

Keane’s most recent spell in England was a loan spell at Aston Villa in 2012 when he scored three goals in six appearances.