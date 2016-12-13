Republic of Ireland’s Under-19s face tough test in Euro Elite phase

The Republic of Ireland’s Under-19s will travel to Belgium for the Elite phase of their campaign to reach next summer’s European Championships in Georgia.

In addition to their hosts, Tom Mohan’s side will take on Italy and Sweden in what looks to be a particularly tough second round group with only one side progressing automatically.

The under-17s appear to have fared better in Tuesday’s draw with Colin O’Brien’s side, who are chasing a place at the finals in Croatia, drawn with Cyprus, Slovakia and the Faroe Islands in a group that the Cypriots will host.

The six group winners qualify along with the runners-up that have the best record against the sides that finish first and third in the group.

In the preliminary draws for the 2018 tournaments, the Under-19s were drawn with Cyprus, Azerbaijan and Serbia while the under-17 landed Bulgaria, Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Ireland will host their under-19 group next October while the under-17s will play their rivals in Bulgaria.