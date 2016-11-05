Record breaking East Kilbride presented with . . . 27 crates of beer

Ajax have presented East Kilbride with 27 crates of beer after the Scottish Lowland League team surpassed the Dutch club’s world record for consecutive wins.

East Kilbride last week equalled the 26-match winning streak of the Dutch club’s great team featuring the likes of Johan Cruyff and Johan Neeskens, who set the total on their way to winning the 1972 European Cup.

And a representative from Ajax TV was on hand at K-Park as East Kilbride beat BSC Glasgow 3-1. He presented the squad with the beers after the game and showed them a congratulatory video message from former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar from the back of his truck.

A post on the official EK Twitter account read: “Many thanks to AFCAjax and vdsar1970 for the message of congratulations and the 27 crates of beer! Touch of class!”

East Kilbride reached the fifth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup last season before losing 2-0 to Celtic. They are 14 points clear in the Lowland League and on course for the play-offs for entry to the Scottish Professional Football League. The champions need to overcome the Highland League winners and the Ladbrokes League Two bottom club to secure promotion.