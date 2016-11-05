Record breaking East Kilbride presented with . . . 27 crates of beer

Scottish Lowland League team surpassed Ajax’s world record for consecutive wins

Updated: 3 minutes ago

East Kilbride captain Barry Russell celebrates with the players and staff with beer presented by Ajax club officials after winning the 27th consecutive game against BSC Glasgow FC. Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

East Kilbride captain Barry Russell celebrates with the players and staff with beer presented by Ajax club officials after winning the 27th consecutive game against BSC Glasgow FC. Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

 

Ajax have presented East Kilbride with 27 crates of beer after the Scottish Lowland League team surpassed the Dutch club’s world record for consecutive wins.

East Kilbride last week equalled the 26-match winning streak of the Dutch club’s great team featuring the likes of Johan Cruyff and Johan Neeskens, who set the total on their way to winning the 1972 European Cup.

And a representative from Ajax TV was on hand at K-Park as East Kilbride beat BSC Glasgow 3-1. He presented the squad with the beers after the game and showed them a congratulatory video message from former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar from the back of his truck.

A post on the official EK Twitter account read: “Many thanks to AFCAjax and vdsar1970 for the message of congratulations and the 27 crates of beer! Touch of class!”

East Kilbride reached the fifth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup last season before losing 2-0 to Celtic. They are 14 points clear in the Lowland League and on course for the play-offs for entry to the Scottish Professional Football League. The champions need to overcome the Highland League winners and the Ladbrokes League Two bottom club to secure promotion.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.