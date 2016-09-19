Rangers suspend Joey Barton for three weeks

The midfielder has been informed of his fate at a meeting with Mark Warburton at Ibrox

Rangers manager Mark Warburton with’ Joey Barton after their Old Firm loss to Celtic. Photo: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has been suspended for three weeks following a meeting with the club’s manager, Mark Warburton, on Monday morning.

The midfielder had returned to the club for crisis talks after the 34-year-old confirmed last week that he was told to stay away from the club for several days in order to “re-evaluate the way I’m thinking” following a heated argument involving team-mate Andy Halliday in the wake of Rangers’ 5-1 defeat by Celtic.

When asked at Rangers’ ground on Monday whether he was to stay at the club, Barton initially stated he was not allowed to comment on the matter, but when pressed further he said: “I think so.”

Barton was absent as Rangers continued their indifferent start to the season with a goalless draw at Ibrox against Ross County on Saturday.

Warburton refused to discuss the former Newcastle and Manchester City player’s situation after the game, describing it as an “internal matter”. But the midfielder had already spoken at length in a live interview on TalkSport radio 24 hours earlier.

Barton declared himself “as committed to Glasgow Rangers as the day I signed”, but also implied criticism of the way Warburton had handled the situation and cast doubt on his desire to change his ways.

He said on Friday: “We’re asked for an opinion and I’m someone who gives an opinion. Two passionate Rangers players have then shared opinions on how we get better as a team and what’s going wrong for us. It’s nothing more and nothing less than that.

“Obviously sometimes the way I communicate can be a bit blunt and a bit direct and it ruffles people’s feathers, which I know I have to work at, but I don’t apologise for trying to win. I care deeply about playing football.”

Barton, who signed a two-year contract in the summer, added: “The way it’s been handled is strange. When you look at my history and you’re told to stay away from the club, it does look like something more has happened, and that’s why I’ve decided to get on the radio and speak, because it’s wrong.”

