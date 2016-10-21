Rangers’ Old Firm blow as Niko Kranjcar suffers serious knee injury

Other summer signing, Joey Barton’s Ibrox career is effectively over after fall-out

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Rangers have suffered a major blow ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm showdown after playmaker Niko Kranjcar was struck down with a serious knee injury. Photograph: Craig Watson/PA

Rangers have suffered a major blow ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm showdown after playmaker Niko Kranjcar was struck down with a serious knee injury. Photograph: Craig Watson/PA

 

Rangers have suffered a major blow ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm showdown after playmaker Niko Kranjcar was struck down with a serious knee injury, according to reports.

The Croatian is definitely out of this weekend’s Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Celtic at Hampden and could be sidelined for months to come if the injury is as bad as Gers chiefs fear.

Former Portsmouth and Tottenham midfielder Kranjcar damaged knee ligaments in a freak training ground accident on Tuesday.

Ibrox medics are now waiting for the swelling to go down before they are able to fully assess the problem but he could be ruled out for six months or more if the issue turns out to be a ruptured cruciate ligament.

His loss is a huge setback for Light Blues boss Mark Warburton, who has been seeing more from the 32-year-old in recent weeks after a sluggish start to his Glasgow switch.

Kranjcar looked well off the pace when Gers were given a 5-1 pasting in their first derby duel with Brendan Rodgers’ rampant Hoops last month and was hooked at half-time.

But his influence has grown since then, with glimpses of his best form clear in the recent 2-0 win over Partick Thistle after he netted a sensational opener.

Rangers will also be without Kranjcar’s former QPR team-mate Joey Barton when they run out at the national stadium to face their old rivals, with the Englishman’s Ibrox career effectively over after a fall-out with Warburton.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.