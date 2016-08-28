Rakitic header earns Barca victory in Bilbao

Champions Barcelona came through a gruelling La Liga test at a rainswept San Mames yesterday, beating Athletic Bilbao 1-0 thanks to Ivan Rakitic’s first-half header.

The Croatia midfielder glanced in Arda Turan’s cross to complete a sweeping move started by Luis Suarez and settle the visiting side’s nerves after a few early scares, including goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen giving the ball away in his own area.

Barca grew in confidence as the game went on and stand-in captain Lionel Messi spurned two second-half chances while Suarez also failed to capitalise on a couple of clear opportunities.

Luis Enrique’s men almost lived to regret their profligacy as Bilbao’s Raul Garcia fired narrowly wide and Iker Muniain had a late penalty appeal turned down.

Barca now have two wins from two league games this season and lie second in the table on points difference behind surprise leaders Las Palmas. Newly-promoted Las Palmas have also taken a maximum six points after hammering Granada 5-1 at the Estadio de Gran Canaria.