President leads tributes to Derry City captain Ryan McBride

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to Derry City’s captain Ryan McBride who died suddenly on Sunday.

“Along with all those who support Irish football, I express my sadness and condolences to the family of @derrycityfc Captain Ryan McBride,” the President tweeted.

Derry City officials, supporters and many of those involved in Irish football have expressed shock to the news.

McBride’s former manager at Derry City Stephen Kenny said the death was “a real, real tragedy.”

“He was just a good guy. He wore his heart on his sleeve. He was a shy individual, a really decent guy.

“As a player he was very committed. He just launched himself at every challenge, to a fault almost, and that’s what endeared him to everyone,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland programme.

Mr Kenny said McBride had taken an unconventional route to League of Ireland football. “He was playing on a Saturday league team and it was a massive jump to go from there to the first team.”

The McBride family home backs on to the Derry City pitch and that Mr Kenny said he had teased McBride that he could watch the games from his bedroom window.

“He was a ferociously brave player. He was the bravest player I ever saw on a pitch.”

Last night crowds gathered outside his family home in Bluebell Hill Gardens as news of his death spread.

McBride was a popular figure regarded as a good choice for club captain and when re-signing him for the new season a few months ago, Derry City manager, Kenny Shiels, observed: “Ryan’s a player we feel is not only the captain of the team but is influential and leads by example.”

The 27 year-old had played twice for the club this week, in the wins against Dundalk and Drogheda United, but had been said to have felt unwell after the games.

There were many tributes paid to him on social media with players from around the league as well as other clubs offering their condolences to his family and friends.

Northern Ireland international Daniel Lafferty, a former teammate at Derry City, said he was “devastated” to hear the news and the club itself tweeted a portrait of the player with the simple caption: “Captain Fantastic”.

It is not the first time Derry City has endured sadness in its recent past with former striker Mark Farren dying in February last year after a long battle with cancer.

Derry had been due to play a rescheduled game against Limerick on Tuesday evening.