‘Outright sectarian hatred’ – Rangers demand bans

Rangers say their fans were subjected to “a sickening and shameful display of outright sectarian hatred” by Celtic supporters who hung effigies from the stands of Parkhead.

Light Blues chiefs were responding after the club’s official supporter group called for the entire Hoops faithful be barred from Ibrox when the teams next meet following the controversial display staged during Saturday’s Old Firm clash.

The weekend Ladbrokes Premiership showdown was Rangers’ first league visit to Celtic Park in four years and saw Brendan Rodgers’ men romp to an impressive 5-1 triumph.

But the match has been overshadowed by events on the terraces.

Underneath a banner reading, “This is it Bhoys, this is war”, two blow-up dolls — one wearing a Rangers scarf, the other an Orange sash — with rope wrapped round their necks and their arms tied behind their back were strung up from the upper tier.

Now Rangers officials have promised to hold talks with fan representatives from Club 1872 to discuss the matter.

Rangers said in a statement: “The club’s directors are fully aware of the disgust felt by Rangers supporters who were subjected to a sickening and shameful display of outright sectarian hatred towards them.

“We also share the fans’ anger and will be contacting Club 1872 as a matter of urgency.”

As well as the effigies, the home fans unveiled a banner which read “Know your place Hun scum” while the Rangers fans were heard chanting the banned Billy Boys song. Celtic, meanwhile, have also launched an investigation after a toilet in the area housing the away support was trashed.

But the Gers support now want their rivals banned from making the return visit on December 31.

The club’s supporter group said: “Club 1872 has reviewed pictorial and video evidence of the disgusting behaviour of sections of the Celtic support during the Old Firm game on Saturday.

“In light of this, we have today written to the Rangers board requesting that they ban Celtic supporters from Ibrox until Celtic can prove that they have taken substantive action against the Green Brigade and other overtly sectarian elements within their support.”

A Celtic spokesman was quoted by the Daily Record saying: “Celtic will not become involved in a tit for tat spat regarding all events at Celtic Park on Saturday.

“We will deal with all issues arising in a proper and professional manner in line with our well established policies.

“Saturday was a fantastic event for the club and our fans worldwide.

“We thank the overwhelming majority of our supporters for the positive backing they gave to the team and for making this such a great occasion.”