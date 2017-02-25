Ominous result for Arsenal: Bayern Munich 8 Hamburg 0

Premier League club already lost 5-1 in the first leg of Champions League last-16 tie

Updated: 4 minutes ago

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick for Bayern on Saturday. Photograph: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick for Bayern on Saturday. Photograph: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

 

Bayern Munich 8 Hamburg 0

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as the Bundesliga leaders mercilessly obliterated Hamburg SV 8-0 on Saturday to stay five points clear at the top and equal their opponents’ heaviest league defeat.

The Pole, who has netted 19 times in the Bundesliga this season, struck twice in the first half and slotted in his third goal in the 54th minute after Arturo Vidal had put the hosts ahead in the 17th.

Strugglers Hamburg had been confident they would not be the punch bags of past matches between the sides, having also lost 8-0 in Munich two years ago, and they had been unbeaten in their last three games.

But they looked shell-shocked as they conceded another goal by David Alaba in the 56th and substitute Kingsley Coman scored twice more within five minutes a little later.

Arjen Robben struck on the break as Hamburg capitulated to equal their heaviest Bundesliga defeat.

“A perfect day, a perfect game,” said Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti, on his 1,000th career game as manager. “The team played an outstanding game and I could not be happier.”

Bayern never gave Hamburg a chance, making amends for their last-gasp 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin last week.

They had 75 percent possession in the first half alone and could have added to their tally with Lewandowski also hitting the woodwork.

“I think we did not win a single one-on-one throughout the entire first half,” Hamburg keeper Rene Adler said. “It’s just intolerable.”

Second-placed RB Leipzig stayed five points off the pace after beating Cologne 3-1 to climb up to 48 points.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended his goal drought after 471 minutes to score twice as Borussia Dortmund tightened their hold on third place with a 3-0 victory at Freiburg.

Dortmund are on 40 points, three ahead of Hoffenheim who play Schalke 04 on Sunday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.