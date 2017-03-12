No miracle comeback for Barcelona against Deportivo

Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 1

Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga table on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Deportivo La Coruna.

Four days after their heroic 6-1 Champions League win over Paris St Germain, Luis Enrique’s men could end the weekend knocked off their lofty perch if second-placed Real Madrid, who trail Barca by a point, beat Real Betis in Sunday’s late kickoff.

Former Real Madrid youth trainee Joselu gave Deportivo a deserved lead in the 40th minute after an error from Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen although Luis Suarez restored parity in the 46th with a powerful drilled effort.

Depor defender Alex Bergantinos headed Deportivo back in front in the 74th minute and Barca, who were without Neymar through a thigh injury and clearly missed the Brazilian’s creative impetus, failed to react.

Suarez was denied a second equaliser by a brilliant save from Deportivo goalkeeper German Lux and suffered a first defeat in 20 league games since they were beaten 4-3 at Celta Vigo, also in Galicia, on October 2nd.

Barca top of the standings with 60 points. Real also have an extra game in hand on Barca.