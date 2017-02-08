Nine-man Barcelona edge past Atletico into Copa final

Luis Suarez found the net and was also sent off on a dramatic night at the Camp Nou

Mark Dobson

Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona argues with referee Jesus Gil Manzano after being shown a red card during the Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou. Photo: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona argues with referee Jesus Gil Manzano after being shown a red card during the Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou. Photo: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

 

Barcelona 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (aggregate 3-2)

Luis Suárez was sent off as nine-man Barcelona held on to reach the Copa del Rey final after a 3-2 aggregate victory over Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou.

The former Liverpool striker scored from close range in the 43rd minute before Sergi Roberto and Atlético’s Yannick Carrasco were dismissed for receiving two yellow cards.

In a breathless match the Atlético substitute Kevin Gameiro also missed a penalty before equalising late on. Suárez was shown a harsh second yellow card late on for what was deemed an elbow on Atlético’s Koke but the visitors could not force extra-time, with the game finishing 1-1 on the night.

Earlier Antoine Griezmann had a goal wrongly disallowed for offside when Atlético had the extra man and Lionel Messi hit the bar with a free-kick during a dramatic second half.

The Barça coach Luis Enrique said: “We had to suffer, so did our supporters, perhaps we didn’t deserve to go through on this display but given what we’ve done in the cup I think we’re worthy finalists.”

Barcelona will now meet either Alaves or Celta Vigo in the final, with those sides playing the second leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday. Suárez and Roberto will both miss the final.

(Guardian service)

