Neymar: ‘We did it once, we can do it again’

Barcelona forward Neymar is confident the Catalans can launch another remarkable Champions League comeback as they look to overturn a 3-0 quarter-final deficit against Juventus on Wednesday.

Just as they had done in the previous round, when Barcelona overcame a 4-0 first-leg deficit to eliminate Paris St Germain, the Spanish champions will be relying on Neymar to produce another magical performance if they are to reach the semi-finals.

“We have to believe we can do it,” said Neymar in an interview with Brazilian television channel Esporte Interativo. “The other day my father told me one thing which has stayed in my head, and I think it’s true. In front of us we have a different team, but Barcelona is the same. And we can do it.”

The Brazilian scored Barcelona’s fourth and fifth goals in the last 16 second leg, setting up the sixth too, as they won 6-1 to progress 6-5 on aggregate. If Barcelona are to do the impossible in the quarter-final as well, after losing 3-0 in Turin, they will need Neymar to be at his electric best.

“We did it once and we can do it a second time. We have to give our absolute maximum. If everything goes well, there will be another comeback,” said Neymar. “I believe in the team and in our power. Everything is lost (already), so we have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Neymar should be well rested after missing Barcelona’s 3-2 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday, the first of three matches he is suspended for in La Liga, including next Sunday’s Clásico.

Having been sent off in the team’s 2-0 defeat at Málaga and hit with a longer ban after sarcastically applauding the fourth official, he has a point to prove in the Champions League. Barcelona are likely to be without Javier Mascherano, who did not train on Monday due to a calf injury, as well as long-term absentees Aleix Vidal and Rafinha.

The Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, who scored twice in the first leg, was taken off with an ankle injury as they won 2-0 at Pescara on Saturday, but is expected to be fit to play. The defender Georgio Chiellini watched Neymar and co dismantle PSG in the previous round and is wary of the threat the Catalans pose.

“We need to be compact and show no fear. [Barcelona]are like sharks who scent blood and finish you off. We’ve got to keep them as far away from our goal as possible,” he told Sky Italia.