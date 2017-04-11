Neymar to miss Clasico after three-match ban

The Barcelona forward was sent off against Malaga and got an additional two matches

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Neymar has been suspended for three matches and will miss the clasico against Real Madrid. Photo: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images

Neymar has been suspended for three matches and will miss the clasico against Real Madrid. Photo: Jorge Guerrero/Getty Images

 

Barcelona forward Neymar will miss the Clasico against Real Madrid later this month after being given a three-match ban following his red card at Malaga on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Brazil international picked up a needless second yellow card for wiping out Diego Llorente in the 65th minute of the 2-0 defeat at La Rosaleda, which earned him a one-match suspension.

But his sarcastic applause towards the officials after he was cautioned for a second time has resulted in an additional two-match ban, as it was deemed an infringement of article 117 of the RFEF’s disciplinary code.

The RFEF, Spanish football’s governing body, confirmed the sanctions on its website on Tuesday.

Article 117 addresses “attitudes of contempt or disregard for referees, managers or authorities”.

Neymar will miss this weekend’s home game against Real Sociedad, the April 23 trip to the Bernabeu, and the home clash with Osasuna three days later.

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid had earlier on Saturday been held to a 1-1 draw by city rivals Atletico, meaning Luis Enrique’s side could have moved top of the table with victory.

But Sandro netted on the break against his former club on 32 minutes and substitute Jony Rodriguez added a late second after Neymar’s dismissal, meaning Real finished the weekend three points clear of Barca and with a game in hand.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.