Who can stop Cork? Caulfield’s men make it 12 on the bounce

Cork City 5 Finn Harps 0

Cork City’s 12th straight Premier Division win never really looked in doubt as they despatched Finn Harps at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

This result, coupled with Bray Wanderers’ draw, means that John Caulfield’s side now hold a 14-point lead, and this win was as easy as any of the other 11.

While they were sloppy at times in the first half, Stephen Dooley’s early goal ensured that they led 1-0 at the break and that dominance was built upon in the second period, with the Donegal visitors never looking like taking anything from the game.

Three of City’s goals had their genesis in corner kicks, including the opener, with Jimmy Keohane doing well to keep the ball alive before Dooley drilled a low shot home from the edge of the box.

Gearoid Morrissey went closest to a second, with Ciarán Gallagher saving well, while Ciarán O’Connor had Harps’ best chance, heading over just before half-time.

Keohane almost doubled City’s lead early in the second half while Karl Sheppard had a goal ruled out for offside, but the second came just before the hour as Seán Maguire got his tenth in the league following Ryan Delaney’s good ball over the top.

Sheppard was only denied a third by Gareth Harkin’s great clearance, but the closing stages brought three more.

Morrissey was on hand after Dooley’s corner was headed back across by Maguire, then Delaney nodded home Kevin O’Connor’s corner. Maguire got his second and City’s fifth at the death from the penalty spot, the striker having been fouled himself.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Beattie, Dunleavy, Delaney, O’Connor; Morrissey, McCormack (Bolger 71); Sheppard (Griffin 82), Keohane (Ellis 64), Dooley; Maguire.

FINN HARPS: Gallagher; McNulty, Cantwell, Coll, Harkin; McAleer, Boyle, Houston, McCourt (Doherty 89), Funston; O’Connor (McGlynn 81).

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).

Attendance: 3,837.