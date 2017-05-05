Who can stop Cork? Caulfield’s men make it 12 on the bounce

The home side emphatically thumped Finn Harps at a jam-packed Turner’s Cross

Cork’s Ryan Delaney and Greg Bolger celebrate with goalscorer Gearóid Morrissey. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Cork’s Ryan Delaney and Greg Bolger celebrate with goalscorer Gearóid Morrissey. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Cork City 5 Finn Harps 0

Cork City’s 12th straight Premier Division win never really looked in doubt as they despatched Finn Harps at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

This result, coupled with Bray Wanderers’ draw, means that John Caulfield’s side now hold a 14-point lead, and this win was as easy as any of the other 11.

While they were sloppy at times in the first half, Stephen Dooley’s early goal ensured that they led 1-0 at the break and that dominance was built upon in the second period, with the Donegal visitors never looking like taking anything from the game.

Three of City’s goals had their genesis in corner kicks, including the opener, with Jimmy Keohane doing well to keep the ball alive before Dooley drilled a low shot home from the edge of the box.

Gearoid Morrissey went closest to a second, with Ciarán Gallagher saving well, while Ciarán O’Connor had Harps’ best chance, heading over just before half-time.

Keohane almost doubled City’s lead early in the second half while Karl Sheppard had a goal ruled out for offside, but the second came just before the hour as Seán Maguire got his tenth in the league following Ryan Delaney’s good ball over the top.

Sheppard was only denied a third by Gareth Harkin’s great clearance, but the closing stages brought three more.

Morrissey was on hand after Dooley’s corner was headed back across by Maguire, then Delaney nodded home Kevin O’Connor’s corner. Maguire got his second and City’s fifth at the death from the penalty spot, the striker having been fouled himself.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Beattie, Dunleavy, Delaney, O’Connor; Morrissey, McCormack (Bolger 71); Sheppard (Griffin 82), Keohane (Ellis 64), Dooley; Maguire.

FINN HARPS: Gallagher; McNulty, Cantwell, Coll, Harkin; McAleer, Boyle, Houston, McCourt (Doherty 89), Funston; O’Connor (McGlynn 81).

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).

Attendance: 3,837.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.