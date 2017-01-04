Waterford FC sign four, including James McClean’s brother

The revamped Waterford FC have made an early signal of intent in their drive for promotion to the Premier Division by signing four players, including James McClean’s brother Patrick.

The First Division side, who earlier in the week appointed Alan Reynolds as manager and Pat Fenlon as director of football, have recently been bought over by investor Lee Power.

With only the First Division winners gaining promotion this season due to the fact that the top flight is being reduced to 10 teams, the Blues look like they will invest heavily to ensure that team is them.

McClean, Matthew Connor, Gary Delaney and Anthony McAlavey were all added to the squad last night to join the already signed Paul Murphy, Dean O’Halloran and Dave Mulcahy.

Defender McClean is 20 years old and comes from Derry City where he made 13 Premier Division appearances last season.

In November he had a trial with League One side Walsall but has now opted for the second tier of Irish football and a team that finished fifth in the second-tier last season.

However it looks like the team from the south-east will be finishing a lot higher than that this season with Longford so far looking like the stiffest competition for top spot.

Goalkeeper Connor returns to the club after spells with Wexford Youths and Cork City while Delaney is also a returnee having spent part of the 2014 season with the club.

Finally, McAlavey comes back for his third season at the club having joined from Rockmount ahead of the 2015 season.